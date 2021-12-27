Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,389 shares during the period. Village Farms International comprises 6.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 5.31% of Village Farms International worth $37,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

VFF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a PE ratio of -163.71 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.