Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Vinci has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

