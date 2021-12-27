Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several brokerages have commented on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 5,963,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,736,982. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

