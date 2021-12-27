Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 219,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $720,384,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.