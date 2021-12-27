VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.64 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00088150 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,602,741 coins and its circulating supply is 497,031,630 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.