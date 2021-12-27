Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 954 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $40.53 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.