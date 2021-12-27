Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

