Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $287.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.13.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

