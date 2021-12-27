Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $314,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

