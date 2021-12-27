Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 218 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

CLX opened at $169.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

