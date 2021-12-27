VoteCoin (VOT) Market Cap Hits $66,491.98

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,491.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00330619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003776 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

