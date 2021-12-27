W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $516.45

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $516.45 and last traded at $516.15, with a volume of 143599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $503.01.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

