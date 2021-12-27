Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.46 and a 200 day moving average of $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

