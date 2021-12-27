Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 8,883 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

