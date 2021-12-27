Wade G W & Inc. Has $26.68 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 74,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

