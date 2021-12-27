Wade G W & Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $335.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average is $345.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.