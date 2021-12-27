Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,346 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

