Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.