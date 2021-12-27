Wanchain Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $142.83 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00230440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.89 or 0.00542488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00080611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

