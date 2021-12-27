Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $85,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. abrdn plc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,462. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

