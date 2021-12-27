WAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.85 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $958.60 million and approximately $49.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,827,128,519 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,575,306 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

