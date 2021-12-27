Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently:

12/14/2021 – Colliers International Group was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

11/3/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.38. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,595. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

