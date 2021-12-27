Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 36.7% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $151,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $435.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

