Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
WDO traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$11.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
