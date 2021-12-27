Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

WDO traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$11.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

