Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 113.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

