Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23.

