Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

