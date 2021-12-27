WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.