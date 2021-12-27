WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on REI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.