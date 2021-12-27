WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 974,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,406,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

SHO stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

