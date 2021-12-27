WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $409,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $146,796. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

