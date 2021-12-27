WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,058 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.98. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

