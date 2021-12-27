WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

