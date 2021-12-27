Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 626,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,251. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

