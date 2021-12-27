Wownero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,871.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $14,871.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.