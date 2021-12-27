WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$179.46 Average PT from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,609. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.5900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last three months.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

