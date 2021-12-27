Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $49.36. Xometry shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 2,848 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,100,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

