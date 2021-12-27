YooShi (YOOSHI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $375.22 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

