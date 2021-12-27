YOUengine Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

