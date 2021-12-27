Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

