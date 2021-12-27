Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $5.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $6.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

