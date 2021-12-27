Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 3,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,599. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -220.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

