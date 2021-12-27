Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.