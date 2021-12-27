Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $526.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.10 million and the lowest is $515.80 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 133.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $42,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 212,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,057. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

