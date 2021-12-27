Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $526.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.10 million and the lowest is $515.80 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 133.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $42,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 212,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,057. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.