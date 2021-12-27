Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.48 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.76 million to $152.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.43 million, with estimates ranging from $92.62 million to $116.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

