Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. 4,109,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,314. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

