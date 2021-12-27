Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

