Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.