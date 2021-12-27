Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $3.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. Adobe reported earnings per share of $3.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,637.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $569.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

