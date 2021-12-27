Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Dana has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.