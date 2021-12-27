Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post sales of $43.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $177.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.83 million, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $549.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.